E-tidningarnaLantbrukspodden
Prenumerera
E-tidningarnaLantbrukspodden
Nyhet9 september 2020

Quiz: Vilken slags traktor är du?

Stor och vräkig eller liten och teknisk? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är!

Stor och vräkig eller liten och smidig? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är.
Stor och vräkig eller liten och smidig? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är. FOTO: ISTOCK