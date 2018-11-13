E-tidningarnaLantbrukspodden
Nyhet13 november 2018

Här är alla bondetatueringarna

Kossor, grisar, får och traktorer. Det är de dominerande motiven för bidragen till Land Lantbruks tävling "Sveriges snyggaste bondetatuering". Här presenteras ALLA bidragen!

”Då jag aldrig fick min vilja igenom att skaffa Highland cattles på min fars mjölkgård valde jag att sätta en på armen i stället”, berättar Kornelia Vestman. FOTO: PRIVAT

En jury från redaktionen, tillsammans med tatueraren Hampus Kindblom, Lifestyle Tattoo, väljer ut vinnaren. Vem det blir avslöjar vi i Land Lantbruk nummer 49, som kommer ut den 30 november. Så håll utkik!

”Då jag aldrig fick min vilja igenom att skaffa Highland cattles på min fars mjölkgård valde jag att sätta en på armen i stället”, berättar Kornelia Vestman. FOTO: PRIVAT

”Motivet var givet då jag är fårfarmare och har Texeluppfödning”, hälsar Elmer Stefansson som fått tatueringen i julklapp av sina barn. FOTO: PRIVAT
”Vi har haft charolais sedan 1992 så då tyckte jag gott att de kunde bli förevigade på min kropp”, skriver Mattias Wistrand, Södra Sundby. FOTO: PRIVAT

”Traktorn är en symbol för det som följt mej genom livet”, skriver Helena Bonnmora i Krogsered. FOTO: PRIVAT
Kviga nummer 700 är förebilden för Anneli Håkanssons, Sorunda, "efterlängtade kossegadd". FOTO: PRIVAT

”Denna M-F 135 köpte min mamma och pappa ny 1965”, berättar Peråke Carlsson, Vingåker. FOTO: PRIVAT

Helena Bonnmora i Krogsered har kört sommarbesökare med traktor i Bisonoxehägn, därav den ståtliga oxen. FOTO: PRIVAT
Diana Andreassons arm pryds av glada grisar. FOTO: PRIVAT

Karin Moberg har låtit avbilda favoritkon Fialia. Kon blev 16 år och fick 12 kalvar. FOTO: PRIVAT
En veterantraktor pryder högerarmen på Sofie Karlsson, Rabbalshede. FOTO: CECILIA ROOS

”Härligt med får”, tycker Magnus Jacobson som omgett sig med får hela livet. FOTO: PRIVAT
Julia Lundahl Perssons tatuering berättar om hennes liv: ”Min ö Ven, mitt nya yrke (tröskan) och min mans grav”. FOTO: PRIVAT

Vi har många hjortar vid gården, skriver Sofie Stolphage, därför fick en hjort bli motiv till en av hennes tatueringar. FOTO: PRIVAT
”Motivet är såå fridfullt . Far och son i båten”, skriver Tommy Johansson. FOTO: PRIVAT

En hällristning med en plöjande man är förlagan till Emmeli Edenfalks tatuering. FOTO: PRIVAT

”Ett skogsbryn med vägskylten med namnet på familjegården”, berättar Sofie Stolphage om en av sina tre tatueringar. FOTO: PRIVAT
Jonna Jakobsson har favoritkon Ettan (3601) på vaden. Mötet med Ettan fick Jonna att börja jobba med kor. FOTO: PRIVAT

Loella Lorell brinner för kor, därför lät hon tatuera in ett kokranium på benet. FOTO: PRIVAT
Jonna Jakobsson har en av pappas veterantraktörer på högerarmen. FOTO: PRIVAT
Mattias i Älvängen har många tatueringar. Bland dem finns Highland Cattle-kon Olga. FOTO: PRIVAT

Jonas Andersson har låtit avporträttera SRB-kon 931 Perla som finns i Öknaskolans besättning. FOTO: PRIVAT

Anna Bjärnered Karlsson med en bild av bästa kokompisen, fjällkon Pluppis. FOTO: PRIVAT

Ulf Magnusson har nordsvenska brukshästen Lipton 1984 på en överarm. ”En av de bästa arbetskompisar jag haft”, hälsar Ulf. FOTO: EMMA NORÉN
Tjuren symboliserar lantbrukets djur för Ulf Magnusson, som i många år drivit lantbruk med nöt och häst. FOTO: EMMA NORÉN

Ida Larsson i Halmstad har pappas IH B 250 avbildad på armen. FOTO: PRIVAT
Traktorn betyder härliga minnen för Ida Larsson i Halmstad. FOTO: PRIVAT

